Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET UG 2023 exam admit card likely to be released on this date, check tentative date and how to download

NEET UG 2023 will be held across the country as well as 499 cities outside India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 exam admit card likely to be released on this date, check tentative date and how to download
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city information slip on April 30. Candidates can download it from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2023 exam city slip mentions the place they will be taking the exam. This document is not required on exam day.

The NEET admit card required on the day of the exam, will be released soon. As per media reports, NEET UG exam admit card is expected to be released on May 2. However, no official announcement has been made.

NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023 from  2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in over 499 cities. 

Candidates must connect to the NTA website with their application number and birthdate in order to download their NEET exam city slip and admit card.

NEET UG 2023 exam admit card: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Go to the exam admit card link under the candidates' activity tab.
  • Log in with the required details
  • Download the exam admit card and take a printout for future reference. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Oscars 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Kylie Jenner, check out who attended Vanity Fair afterparty
DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway to be connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jewar Airport, check routes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 681 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.