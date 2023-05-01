NEET UG 2023 exam admit card likely to be released on this date, check tentative date and how to download

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city information slip on April 30. Candidates can download it from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2023 exam city slip mentions the place they will be taking the exam. This document is not required on exam day.

The NEET admit card required on the day of the exam, will be released soon. As per media reports, NEET UG exam admit card is expected to be released on May 2. However, no official announcement has been made.

NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in over 499 cities.

Candidates must connect to the NTA website with their application number and birthdate in order to download their NEET exam city slip and admit card.

NEET UG 2023 exam admit card: How to download