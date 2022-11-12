Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET UG 2023 dates: NTA likely to announce NEET UG exam schedule SOON at neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET exam will be administered in the pen-and-paper format in 2023 in 13 different languages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 dates: NTA likely to announce NEET UG exam schedule SOON at neet.nta.nic.in
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the exam schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET 2023) soon. According to the media reports, the NEET UG 2023 exam is expected to be conducted on May 2023. However, NTA has not yet released the exam schedule for the same. Once released, the NTA will publish the NEET 2023 notification on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET exam will be administered in the pen-and-paper format in 2023 in 13 different languages.  

NEET UG 2023: Here’s how to fill out the application form

  • Visit the official website of NEET 2023
  • Click on the “Register For NEET UG 2023” link.
  • Register yourself on the portal.
  • Fill up the application form. Upload the scanned documents in the given format.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
  • Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility: Check education qualification
Candidates should have cleared or are currently enrolled in 10+2 or an equivalent test are eligible to register for the medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2023. Candidates should check the official website for the latest NEET 2023 updates.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Deepika Padukone drops mesmerising photos from Paris Fashion Week, husband Ranveer Singh reacts
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 511 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.