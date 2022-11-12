NEET UG 2023 dates: NTA likely to announce NEET UG exam schedule SOON at neet.nta.nic.in

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the exam schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET 2023) soon. According to the media reports, the NEET UG 2023 exam is expected to be conducted on May 2023. However, NTA has not yet released the exam schedule for the same. Once released, the NTA will publish the NEET 2023 notification on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET exam will be administered in the pen-and-paper format in 2023 in 13 different languages.

NEET UG 2023: Here’s how to fill out the application form

Visit the official website of NEET 2023

Click on the “Register For NEET UG 2023” link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form. Upload the scanned documents in the given format.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility: Check education qualification

Candidates should have cleared or are currently enrolled in 10+2 or an equivalent test are eligible to register for the medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2023. Candidates should check the official website for the latest NEET 2023 updates.