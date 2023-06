NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule expected soon; check counselling websites

File photo

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to release a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) counselling schedule soon. MCC/DGHS to conduct counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% deemed universities, Central Universities, ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes). The counselling schedule for MCC NEET UG 2023 will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Check State-wise Counselling Websites