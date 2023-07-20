NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the counselling session through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC to begin the NEET UG 2023 counselling registration process today (July 20, 2023). Interested candidates can apply for the counselling session through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The last date to register for NEET UG counselling is July 25, 2023.
According to the schedule released by the Committee, the last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is till July 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be conducted from July 22 to July 26, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 27 to July 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2023.
MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Steps to register
- Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on NEET UG 2023 counselling link
- A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Login to the account and fill in the application form.
- Make the payment of application fees.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Important dates:
- Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC: Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC from 20th July, 2023 to 21st July, 2023
- Registration/Payment: 20th July, 2023 to 25th July, 2023 (up to12:00 NOON)
- Choice Filling/ Locking: 22nd July, 2023 to 26th July, 2023
- Choice Locking will be available from 03:00 P.M of 26th July, 2023
- Processing of Seat Allotment: 27th July, 2023 to 28th July, 2023
- Result: 29th July, 2023