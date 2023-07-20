NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

Headlines

Netflix password sharing crackdown comes to India, users can’t share account anymore

Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood star to break silence on Manipur violence: 'Shaken, disgusted to see...'

Virat Kohli's 500th international match: Look at legendary batter’s records and achievements

Gujarat: Nine killed, 13 injured in accident on Iskcon flyover in Ahmedabad

Meet IPS Sakshi Verma aka 'Lady Singham', cracked UPSC in 4th attempt, Kullu SP is getting praise for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood star to break silence on Manipur violence: 'Shaken, disgusted to see...'

Virat Kohli's 500th international match: Look at legendary batter’s records and achievements

UPSC Recruitment Test 2023: Exam dates released for various posts at upsc.gov.in

 Abhimanyu to Karna: 10 strongest warriors in Mahabharata

11 must-watch Rajesh Khanna films

10 times Harry Styles inspired us with motivational quotes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap in Elvish Yadav’s water, ‘shame on Jiya’ trends on Twitter

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood star to break silence on Manipur violence: 'Shaken, disgusted to see...'

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas ‘not one, but two films’? Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan makes big revelation

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth blessed with a baby boy

HomeEducation

Education

NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the counselling session through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 08:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC to begin the NEET UG 2023 counselling registration process today (July 20, 2023). Interested candidates can apply for the counselling session through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The last date to register for NEET UG counselling is July 25, 2023. 

According to the schedule released by the Committee, the last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is till July 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be conducted from July 22 to July 26, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 27 to July 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2023.

MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Steps to register 

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG 2023 counselling link 
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Important dates: 

  • Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC: Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC from 20th July, 2023 to 21st July, 2023
  • Registration/Payment: 20th July, 2023 to 25th July, 2023 (up to12:00 NOON)
  • Choice Filling/ Locking: 22nd July, 2023 to 26th July, 2023  
  • Choice Locking will be available from 03:00 P.M of 26th July, 2023  
  • Processing of Seat Allotment: 27th July, 2023 to 28th July, 2023
  • Result: 29th July, 2023

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS Sakshi Verma aka 'Lady Singham', cracked UPSC in 4th attempt, Kullu SP is getting praise for...

Meet Ankit Sahu, an MBA who sells vegetables and fruits for living, earns Rs 50 lakhs

How Shah Rukh Khan turned choreographer for this quirky dance sequence in Jawan

Inside MS Dhoni’s luxury bike, car collection worth crores: Venkatesh Prasad gives sneak peek in viral video

Virat Kohli's 500th international match: Look at legendary batter’s records and achievements

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE