NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC to begin the NEET UG 2023 counselling registration process today (July 20, 2023). Interested candidates can apply for the counselling session through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The last date to register for NEET UG counselling is July 25, 2023.

According to the schedule released by the Committee, the last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is till July 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be conducted from July 22 to July 26, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 27 to July 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released on July 29, 2023.

MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Steps to register

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 counselling link

A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

