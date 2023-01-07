NEET UG 2023 Application process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in: How to apply, eligibility, more

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2023 registration process soon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA NEET UG 2023 from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 7.
NEET UG 2023: How to register
- Visit the official website for the NTA – neet.nta.nic.in
- Find the NEET UG 2023 registration link and click on it
- Generate a new user ID and password
- Fill in your details
- Fill in the application form
- Upload the necessary documents
- Submit the form and pay the application fee after reviewing the details
- Take a printout of the application for future use.
NEET UG 2023: Eligibility criteria
- Candidates applying for the medical entrance exam 2023 must have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognised board.
- Candidates must be 17 years as on December 31, 2023. There is no upper age limit to appear in the NEET UG exam.
- The class 12 percentage is required for NEET 2023 exam (UR - 50%, OBC/SC/ST - 40%, PWD - 45%). NEET eligibility marks in class 12 to be considered are aggregate marks only for PCB subjects.