NEET UG 2023 Application process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in: How to apply, eligibility, more

NTA is expected to start the NEET UG 2023 application process soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

NTA NEET UG 2023 related all important details in the article| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2023 registration process soon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA NEET UG 2023 from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 7. 

NEET UG 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official website for the NTA – neet.nta.nic.in
  • Find the NEET UG 2023 registration link and click on it
  • Generate a new user ID and password
  • Fill in your details
  • Fill in the application form
  • Upload the necessary documents
  • Submit the form and pay the application fee after reviewing the details
  • Take a printout of the application for future use.

Read: NEET PG 2023 registrations begins at nbe.edu.in, know last date and how to apply

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility criteria 

  • Candidates applying for the medical entrance exam 2023 must have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognised board.
  • Candidates must be 17 years as on December 31, 2023. There is no upper age limit to appear in the NEET UG exam. 
  • The class 12 percentage is required for NEET 2023 exam (UR - 50%, OBC/SC/ST - 40%, PWD - 45%). NEET eligibility marks in class 12 to be considered are aggregate marks only for PCB subjects.
Delhi shivers at 2.2 degree Celsius, records season's lowest minimum temperature
