NEET UG 2023 Application process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in: How to apply, eligibility, more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2023 registration process soon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA NEET UG 2023 from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 7.

NEET UG 2023: How to register

Visit the official website for the NTA – neet.nta.nic.in

Find the NEET UG 2023 registration link and click on it

Generate a new user ID and password

Fill in your details

Fill in the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Submit the form and pay the application fee after reviewing the details

Take a printout of the application for future use.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility criteria