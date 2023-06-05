Search icon
NEET UG 2023 Answer Key released at neet.nta.nic.in: Step-by-step guide to raise objections

Candidates can download the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the answer key for NEET UG exam 2023. Candidates can download the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

“Candidates are being given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated above,” the official notice said.

Candidates can download the NEET UG 2023 OMR sheet and provisional answer key by logging in by entering their application number and password available on the NEET website-- neet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held on May 7 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm for 2087449 candidates at 4097 various centres located in 499 cities in India including 14 cities outside India.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Released: Steps to raise objections

  • Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the Answer Key Challenge link.
  • Choose between two modes of login.
  • Click on any one and enter the required details.
  • Submit and your answer key will be displayed.
  • Click on the answers you want to raise objections.
  • Enter your responses and make the payment of processing fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page for further needs.

