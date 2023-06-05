NEET UG 2023 Answer Key released at neet.nta.nic.in: Step-by-step guide to raise objections

File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the answer key for NEET UG exam 2023. Candidates can download the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

“Candidates are being given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated above,” the official notice said.

Candidates can download the NEET UG 2023 OMR sheet and provisional answer key by logging in by entering their application number and password available on the NEET website-- neet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held on May 7 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm for 2087449 candidates at 4097 various centres located in 499 cities in India including 14 cities outside India.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Released: Steps to raise objections