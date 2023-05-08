Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET UG 2023 answer key likely to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in, check latest update here

The exam was conducted in 499 cities in the country and 14 cities outside India. The exam was held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 answer key likely to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in, check latest update here
File photo

NEET 2023 latest updates: The National Testing Agency successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on May 7. However, NEET UG in Manipur has been postponed due to the current law and order situation of the state. Nearly 20 lakh applicants enrolled for the medical entrance exam. The exam was conducted in 499 cities in the country and 14 cities outside India. The exam was held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

NTA to release the answer key for NEET UG 2023 soon. However, the release date of the NEET UG 2023 answer key has not been announced yet. Once released, NEET UG 2023 answer key will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key by paying Rs 200 per answer challenge within a specific period. 

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download

  • Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “NEET UG Answer Key 2023,” link
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.
  • Your NEET UG 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab news: Another explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar, second within 3 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.