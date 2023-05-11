NEET UG 2023 answer key awaited at neet.nta.nic.in, check latest update

File photo

NEET 2023 latest updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the answer key for NEET UG 2023 soon. However, the release date of the NEET UG 2023 answer key has not been announced yet. Once released, NEET UG 2023 answer key will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key by paying Rs 200 per answer challenge within a specific period.

The NTA successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on May 7. However, NEET UG in Manipur has been postponed due to the current law and order situation of the state. Nearly 20 lakh applicants enrolled for the medical entrance exam. The exam was conducted in 499 cities in the country and 14 cities outside India. The exam was held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download