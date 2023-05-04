NTA NEET UG 2023 admit card released at neet.nta.nic.in amid postponement demands, check latest updates here

Headlines

Vaibhav Taneja is Elon Musk’s new right-hand man: Master of Coin for his Rs 6422100 crore company earned...

Ananya Birla keeps the laughs rolling with 'Birla-rious' meme featuring Salman Khan, watch

Rape convict actor Shiney Ahuja granted passport renewal for 10 years

Wordle 781 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 9

Meet Rajendra Kumar's granddaughter, Kumar Gaurav's daughter Saachi Kumar, check her Sanjay Dutt connection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vaibhav Taneja is Elon Musk’s new right-hand man: Master of Coin for his Rs 6422100 crore company earned...

Ananya Birla keeps the laughs rolling with 'Birla-rious' meme featuring Salman Khan, watch

Rape convict actor Shiney Ahuja granted passport renewal for 10 years

Home remedies for gout pain, uric acid management

9 times Akshay Kumar inspired us with motivational quotes

8 Foods that help prevent UTI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Rape convict actor Shiney Ahuja granted passport renewal for 10 years

Meet Rajendra Kumar's granddaughter, Kumar Gaurav's daughter Saachi Kumar, check her Sanjay Dutt connection

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung attends Park Seo-joon's Concrete Utopia VIP premiere in stylish outfit

HomeEducation

Education

NTA NEET UG 2023 admit card released at neet.nta.nic.in amid postponement demands, check latest updates here

Candidates can visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to download NEET UG admit card 2023. NTA NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 7.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 04, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on the official website. Candidates can visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to download NEET UG admit card 2023. NTA NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 7. 

NEET UG 2023 admit card: Steps  to download

  • Visit the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Go to the exam admit card link under the candidates' activity tab.
  • Log in with the required details
  • Download the exam admit card and take a printout for future reference. 

Candidates must carry the NTA NEET UG 2023 admit card along with a photo ID card to the exam hall. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed.

NEET UG 2023: Exam city slip 

NTA has already released the exam city slip for the NEET UG 2023 exam on April 30. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam will be held in 499 centres in Pen and Paper mode (offline). Over 21 lakh candidates are set to appear for NEET UG 2023 entrance exam. 

Postpone NEET UG 2023

Meanwhile, some aspirants have launched an online campaign demanding NTA to postpone the NEET UG 2023 exam. The upcoming undergraduate entrance exam, the NEET UG, has been scheduled to be held on May 7, but medical aspirants are requesting a postponement. 

Taking to social media, medical entrance exam aspirants have been urging postponement using hashtags such as “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023

Candidates believe that there is not enough time for them to prepare for the exam and hence, the medical entrance exam should be delayed. 

Whereas, the testing agency has not said anything in this regard and with only four academic calendar days left to the exam, it is highly unlikely that NTA will consider postponing the exam. Over 6,000 aspirants have signed an online petition at Change.org, promoting the cause. Some even took to the social media platform Twitter to voice their demands

Some students are claiming that they are under immense pressure to appear for NEET UG 2023 exam due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in India. Several NEET 2023 aspirants have now taken to Twitter demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2023 exam by a few weeks.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security and grabs her hand, video goes viral

Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in childhood, cites similarities with his Koi…Mil Gaya character: ‘I used to be…’

'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh goes viral

Rahul Gandhi’s MP status restored, will he get his government house back?

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq lane bungalow, may shift soon

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE