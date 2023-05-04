NTA NEET UG 2023 admit card released at neet.nta.nic.in amid postponement demands, check latest updates here

Candidates can visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to download NEET UG admit card 2023. NTA NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 7.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on the official website. Candidates can visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to download NEET UG admit card 2023. NTA NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 7.

NEET UG 2023 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the exam admit card link under the candidates' activity tab.

Log in with the required details

Download the exam admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must carry the NTA NEET UG 2023 admit card along with a photo ID card to the exam hall. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed.

NEET UG 2023: Exam city slip

NTA has already released the exam city slip for the NEET UG 2023 exam on April 30. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam will be held in 499 centres in Pen and Paper mode (offline). Over 21 lakh candidates are set to appear for NEET UG 2023 entrance exam.

Postpone NEET UG 2023

Meanwhile, some aspirants have launched an online campaign demanding NTA to postpone the NEET UG 2023 exam. The upcoming undergraduate entrance exam, the NEET UG, has been scheduled to be held on May 7, but medical aspirants are requesting a postponement.

Taking to social media, medical entrance exam aspirants have been urging postponement using hashtags such as “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023

Candidates believe that there is not enough time for them to prepare for the exam and hence, the medical entrance exam should be delayed.

Whereas, the testing agency has not said anything in this regard and with only four academic calendar days left to the exam, it is highly unlikely that NTA will consider postponing the exam. Over 6,000 aspirants have signed an online petition at Change.org, promoting the cause. Some even took to the social media platform Twitter to voice their demands

Some students are claiming that they are under immense pressure to appear for NEET UG 2023 exam due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in India. Several NEET 2023 aspirants have now taken to Twitter demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2023 exam by a few weeks.