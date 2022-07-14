Headlines

'Sparing petitioners just because they are students': What Delhi HC said on NEET UG 2022 postponement

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea seeking the the postponement of NEET UG 2022 exam scheduled for Sunday, July 17.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and others to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam scheduled to be held on July 17.

Refusing to entertain the plea, a single judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula said: There is absolutely no merit in the petition. Dismissed."

"The pressure can only be eased by self-study, not by the manner you are doing this. I wish the students all the best," the bench orally remarked.

The petition, on behalf of several medical aspirants, was listed for hearing after it was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday.

The plea also prayed to direct the respondents to issue a fresh notification rescheduling date of the NEET-UG 2022 examination after considering the grievances raised by the petitioners by way of written representations dated May 12, and July 8.

"This hon`ble Court may graciously be pleased to issue any writ/directions in the nature of Certiorari or Mandamus directing the respondents to set aside the examination schedule July 17, 2022, of NEET-UG 2022 examination as mentioned in the notification dated April 6, 2022, issued by respondent no. 1/national testing agency," it submitted.

The plea further said due to heavy rains and flood situations in various parts of the country, it is difficult for the students to travel hundreds of kms.

