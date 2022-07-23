NEET UG 2022: Smartphones to microchip, NTA finds multiple cases of unfair means used by aspirants

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has found multiple cases of unfair means used by applicants in exam halls for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2022 (NEET UG). At least 10 cases have surfaced where NEET aspirants tried to smuggle smartphones or electronic devices into examination centres, first reported by the Times of India. Electronic devices were found during frisking and scanning of candidates and confiscated.

The NEET UG exam for admissions to undergraduate medical courses was conducted last week on July 17. In incidents of unfair means being used, one candidate was found to have used their mobile phone with the exam ongoing. In another case, an aspirant was found to have a microchip which is now being probed. A mobile phone was also found in a washroom after a candidate whose first scan indicated presence of a metal but came clean in a second one after she returned from the washroom.

Incidents of candidates attempting to impersonate others were also found after which they were returned from the exam centres, the report quoted NTA sources. Organised groups are attempting to jeopardise exams by helping such candidates with unfair means, an expert quoted said.

The report comes amid controversy regarding some women candidates being asked to remove their innerwear during frisking at exam centres, triggering furore and backlash against the agency. Probe is underway with action taken by the police against several people. Furthermore, a cheating scam connected to the NEET was also busted a day after the exam on July 18.

