NEET UG 2022 result date, time: NTA to declare medical entrance result by September 7 at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 result: Once the results are announced, candidates can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 06:54 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 anytime soon. The results of medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which saw the highest number of applications ever this year, will be announced by September 7, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. 

NTA will upload the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET (UG) 2022 on its website by August 30, they said.

"To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the online application form of NEET (UG) 2022," according to a senior NTA official.

Candidates can apply for answer key and recorded response challenges from August 30 for a cost of Rs 200 for each answer key and Rs 200 for per question respectively.

About 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET (UG), which had received record 18.72 lakh applications this year.

Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female.

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS),

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India on July 17 in 'pen and paper' mode.

NTA NEET UG 2022 result: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 result’ link available on the homepage 
  • On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information
  • Check your NEET UG 2022 result on the screen.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

