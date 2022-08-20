Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET UG 2022 result date, time: NTA NEET UG result schedule expected to be released today at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 result, answer key and OMR sheets will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:51 AM IST

NEET UG 2022 result date, time: NTA NEET UG result schedule expected to be released today at neet.nta.nic.in
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 anytime soon. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 result to be released next week. However, NTA has not announced any official date for the declaration of the result yet. NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET Result 2022 is expected to release its official answer key this week. NTA will also release the OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates will be able to challenge the responses by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in. 

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 Answer Key’ link available on the homepage 
  • On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information
  • Check your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the screen.

General Category students need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'India is like our family, I want to..': Afghan girl appeals to PM Modi about unavailability of visa to study in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.