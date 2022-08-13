NEET UG 2022 result date, time: NTA likely to declare NEET UG result on THIS date at neet.nta.nic.in

File photo

NTA NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the result for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 anytime soon. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 result is expected to be released by August 21. However, NTA has not announced any official date yet. Once released, NEET UG 2022 result will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG answe rkey 2022 is expected to be declared by August 14. NTA will also release the OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 95 percent candidates appeared for the exam.

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates will be able to challenge the responses by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to check

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 Answer Key’ link available on the homepage

On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information

Check your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the screen.

General Category students need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.