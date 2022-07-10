NEET UG 2022 postponement: Students submit memorandum to Education Ministry

File Photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 is less than a week away but calls for delay too have kept up. With the NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards to be out soon, students have submitted a 19-page memorandum to the Ministry of Education in the latest push seeing postponement.

This memorandum enlists the reasons for the demand by many aspirants with the hurdles they claim to be facing. They have stated that the preparation time has been less than 100 days since the release of the official NEET UG 2022 notification back on April 6, 2022. They state that this is contrary to the usual pattern where aspirants are notified at least 5 months in advance from the date of exam. Aspirants say they have been left anxious due to inadequate time.

Dear #NEETUG aspirants , Me and @ActivistSukhpal Ji has submitted 19 pages memorandum to @EduMinOfIndia on students demands @dpradhanbjp

We also got current status of previous memorandum will soon update all information in video

#MODIJIdeferNEETUG #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirantsPlease pic.twitter.com/sTgPcl07ZW — Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) July 8, 2022

Calls for postponement have intensified in July with many aspirants asking for a 40-day deferment in the date of the exam, effectively pushing it to September. The memorandum comes after multiple measures including protests online and on the ground, a hunger strike call, letters from student unions, representations and parent associations. Hashtags calling on PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone NEET UG 2022 date have been a constant on social media.

The NEET UG 2022 entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 17. The Admit Card could be out as soon as today, July 10.

READ | NEET UG 2022 admit card soon, know past-year trends on hall ticket release date