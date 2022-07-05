Search icon
NEET UG 2022 postponement: Protesting students call hunger strike days ahead of exam

With the NEET UG 2022 exam to be conducted on July 17, aspirants have intensified their postponement demand by launching a hunger strike.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:13 PM IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 is less than a couple of weeks away. The Admit Cards for NEET UG 2022 are expected to be released soon. However, students have continued protests demanding delay in the conduct of the exam.

With the All-India medical entrance exam scheduled to be conducted on July 17, aspirants have intensified demand by launching a hunger strike, it was reported. NEET UG 2022 aspirants have been demanding a delay of around 40 days to help them prepare for the crucial exam.

The reason behind the call is that the exam dates are clashing, students say, with other major exams. Furthermore, the counselling for the NEET UG 2021 was also delayed due to which they were left with less time to prepare for this year's exam, students say. 

Recently, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's comments more of less cleared the air on the Centre's plans. Postponement is unlikely. 

Amid the calls by students, parents associations also joined in and so did student body NSUI, seeking the Centre to intervene, but to no avail. 

Consequently, protesting students have called a hunger strike and are seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay out their side of the story. 

READ | NEET UG 2022: NSUI sides with students, pens letter to Education minister

