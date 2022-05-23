NEET UG 2022: NTA to open correction window soon at neet.nta.nic.in

File photo

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) to open the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET-UG) 2022 form soon. Candidates who have already applied for NEET UG application 2022 can make changes, or corrections, to the application form at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET aspirants will be able to re-upload their photographs and scanned signatures during the correction window.

The notification reads: “Ensure that correct data is submitted in the online application. Any correction pertaining to the photograph and signature of the candidate will be intimated through e-mail/SMS and the same will be available in the candidate’s login account. Other permissible corrections can also be carried through the log-in account only during the schedule fixed for the same. Candidates may ensure clear photographs and signatures are uploaded. Thereafter, no request for correction(s) will be entertained except when the window for correction in all fields opens”.

NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test. The exam will be of 200 minutes and will consist of 200 questions. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages.

