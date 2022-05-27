NEET UG 2022: NTA to close online correction window for undergraduate medical entrance exam today at neet.nta.nic.in

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the online correction window for NEET (UG) 2022.

The correction window will be opened till 9 pm on May 27. Candidates can edit their applications at neet.nta.nic.in.

In a statement, NTA said, “Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.”

NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test. The exam will be of 200 minutes and will consist of 200 questions. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages.

Steps for NEET-UG 2022 correction window:

Step 1: Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Correction for NEET (UG)-2022”

Step 3: Login using Application No and Password

Step 4: Make necessary edits and pay the applicable fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

The exam will be held for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India including MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS and JIPMER).

