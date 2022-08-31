NEET UG 2022: NTA releases answer key at neet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. NTA has uploaded the provisional answer keys along with scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET (UG) 2022 on its website today (August 30).

The NEET-UG result will be announced by September 7, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. NEET UG 2022 result, answer key and OMR sheets will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 95 percent candidates appeared for the exam.

NEET UG 2022 Answer key direct link

The candidates, who have objections with the Answer Key and/or Recorded Responses, may challenge till September 2, 2022. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Paytm upto September 2, 2022. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'NEET 2022 Answer Key' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details, as required.

Step 4: Your NEET UG answer key will now be displayed on your screen.