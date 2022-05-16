NEET UG 2022: NTA extends last date to apply for medical entrance exam, know how to apply at neet.nta.nic.in

File photo

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 today. Interested candidates can now apply for NEET-UG 2022 by May 20, 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test. The exam will be of 200 minutes and will consist of 200 questions. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages.

Medical aspirants can register themselves for the NTA NEET 2022 for undergraduate through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA NEET 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Got to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Select the 'Registrations for NEET-UG 2022' link.

Step 3: Register and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents and pay the required registration fee.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

NTA NEET 2022: Application fee

General category - Fees have been increased to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,500

For candidates from outside India - Fees hiked to Rs 8,500 from Rs 7,500

EWS/OBC/NCL - Rs 1,500, and for SC/ST - Rs 800.

NTA NEET 2022: Documents required for registration

1. Scanned copy of passport size photo (10 KB and 200 KB in size

Postcard size photo)

2. Scan of your signature (between 4 KB and 30 KB in size).

3. Left and Right-hand fingers and thumb impressions

4. Class 10 pass certificate

5. Category Certificate (if applicable)

6. PwD Certificate (if applicable)

7. Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 17, 2022, in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages, for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS and JIPMER) in India.