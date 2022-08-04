NEET UG 2022: NTA expected to release answer key SOON at neet.nta.nic.in

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 soon. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 answer keys are likely to be released this week. Further, the NEET Result 2022 is expected to be declared in the third week of August. NTA will also release the OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to check

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 Answer Key’ link available on homepage

On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information

Check your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key on the screen.

General Category students need a minimum 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

NEET 2022: AIQ and state counselling

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022: Provisional answer keys first

NTA initially publish a provisional answer key for the NEET UG. Candidates can then submit their objections by paying a non-refundable fee. Objections will be verified by a committee set-up by NTA and any necessary change(s) will be reflected in the final version of the answer keys.