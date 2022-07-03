NEET UG 2022: NSUI sides with students, pens letter to Education minister

File photo

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Monday wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging to postpone NEET UG 2022.

NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said in his letter as lakhs of students will appear for the NEET UG 2022 examination, the process for the examination should not be started or concluded 'in a hurry'.

The NSUI president pointed out that the delay in the notice has reduced the preparation time to a minimum and asked for NEET UG 2022 to be postponed for at least 45 days.

The NSUI National President jotted five reasons for the postponement of NEET UG 2022.

Counselling process for the previous academic session is already running late and with the minimum time left for preparation, it is difficult for students to prepare for the exam.

CUET, JEE, and various other exams are scheduled for July and with just only one attempt, hence it is not feasible for aspirants to concentrate on preparations properly.

The letter also said, due to delays in the notice, the preparation time has been reduced to a minimum.

Many students who will not get a seat in the previous session's counselling, hence, it will be unfair if the next exam is done in such a hurry.

Candidates who opted for both engineering and medical preparation during Class 11 and 12 will find it difficult to attempt the paper under such circumstances.

Urging the Centre to postpone NEET UG 2022, he said "Considering the genuine reasons stated above, Kindly defer the NEET UG examination atleast for 45 days. So that students are both mentally and psychologically fit to appear in the examination."

