NEET UG 2022: Aspirants seek meeting with PM Modi, #ChaloModiAwas trends on Twitter

NEET UG 2022 are protesting for a long time now with demands to postpone the NEET 2022. After having received no formal acknowledgement regarding the same, the students have now started a hunger strike and are demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The hashtag #ChaloModiAwas and are claiming to start a march towards PM’s residence.

The NEET-UG aspirants are demanding a 40-day postponement in the medical entrance exam as the exam is colliding with other major entrance examinations. Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past months.

“Aspirants raised their demand through a Twitter campaign. Recently #MODIJIextendNEETUG trend all over India crosses 2 million-plus tweets," wrote the All India Students’ Union in an official statement.

It added, “Two months is not enough time to prepare and they have more attempts, however, conducting NEET with one attempt and after the late announcement, is not fair to NEET UG aspirants."

Over 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022. This is the highest ever registration number in recent times, a rise of 2.5 lakh students as compared to last time. NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

