NEET UG 2022 row: 5 women who forced aspirants to remove innerwear have been arrested

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

Five women, who were on NEET exam duty held in an educational institute in Kerala, were arrested on Tuesday here for allegedly asking girl students to remove their innerwear for appearing for the test held on Sunday, police said.

Police told PTI that they were arrested after hours-long interrogation by police probing the case. While three women work for an agency hired by NTA, two work for the private educational institute at Ayur where the incident happened.

The Kerala police had lodged a complaint on Monday after one of the girls' fathers revealed the entire incident to the media.

According to several student accounts, girls were not allowed to enter the examination hall and were allegedly asked to remove a part of their undergarments before they were allowed to sit for their entrance test.

Read: NEET UG 2022 row: Kerala police files case after aspirants asked to remove innerwear, NTA calls incident 'fictitious'