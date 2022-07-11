Search icon
NEET UG 2022 postponement unlikely, NTA confirms exam date in new circular

NEET UG examination will be conducted as scheduled on July 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 08:04 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 aspirants have been protesting against the authorities demanding to postpone the NEET UG exam date by 40 days as the medical entrance exam has been colliding with other vital entrance examinations. 

Today, the National Testing Agency, NTA has released a circular confirming the date of the NEET-UG 2022 admit card released (July 12) which also confirms that the NTA NEET UG exam will be conducted as per the schedule (July 17) and there will be no postponement in the examination. 

NEET UG 2022: How to check 

  • Log on to the official NEET UG website neet.nta.ac.in
  • Once Admit Card download link will be active, find it in the notice section
  • Go to the link and submit your credentials
  • Download and save the admit card
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Read: NEET UG 2022: NTA announce date of admit card release, details here

 

