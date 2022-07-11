NEET UG 2022 postponement unlikely, NTA confirms exam date in new circular

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 aspirants have been protesting against the authorities demanding to postpone the NEET UG exam date by 40 days as the medical entrance exam has been colliding with other vital entrance examinations.

Today, the National Testing Agency, NTA has released a circular confirming the date of the NEET-UG 2022 admit card released (July 12) which also confirms that the NTA NEET UG exam will be conducted as per the schedule (July 17) and there will be no postponement in the examination.

NEET UG 2022: How to check

Log on to the official NEET UG website neet.nta.ac.in

Once Admit Card download link will be active, find it in the notice section

Go to the link and submit your credentials

Download and save the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

