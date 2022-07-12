NTA NEET UG 2022: Exam details to course-wise seats availability, check here

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 on July 17. The NEET-UG admit card has been declared at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Over 18 lakh aspirants have registered to appear for the exam this year.

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Go to neet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, link for NEET admit card will be displayed. Click on it

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit and download admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Although, many students were demanding postponement of the NTA NEET UG 2022 because other important entrance exams were also scheduled in the same time period but NTA has confirmed to conduct the medical entrance exam as per schedule as it released the NEET UG 2022 hall ticket today (July 12).

NEET UG 2022: Exam details

NEET 2022 will be held on July 17 between 2 pm to 5:20 pm in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2022: Admission details

The NEET-UG exam 2022 will be held for admission to 91,415 medical, 26,949 dental, 52,720 AYUSH and 603 veterinary seats. NEET scores will also be used for BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

