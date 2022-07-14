NEET UG 2022: How can 15 students decide whether the exam should be postponed or not, says Delhi HC

NEET UG 2022 postponement | Photo: PTI

The hearing for NEET UG 2022 postponement petition is under process in the Delhi Hich Court. The petitioners seek to set aside the date fixed for the entrance test and re-schedule NEET UG 2022 after four to six weeks claiming that the dates of several exams being within a few days gap has caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair.

Justice Narula said, You can’t be making representations and then come before this court just days before the exams. How can 15 students decide whether the exam should be postponed or not? You were aware of these things in April. These kinds of petitions should be discouraged.

Delhi HC Justice Narula has dismissed the petition for NEET UG 2022 postponement. He said, "There is absolutely no merit in the petition. Dismissed."

He also added, "I was quite inclined to pass order against the petitioner but only because they are students, we are not going. If such petitions are filed then the court will not shy away from imposing costs."

With Delhi High Court dismissing the plea to postpone the medical entrance exam, it is now certain that the NEET UG 2022 will be held as per scheduled on July 17 from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.

Around 18 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG 2022. Candidates are now left with no choice but to focus on their preparations for the exam.

