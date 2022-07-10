NEET UG 2022: Admit card likely soon, no word of postponement yet

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

With the storm of protest by NEET-UG 2022 aspirants on social media, there has been no word from the officials regarding the postponement of the medical entrance exam.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET is scheduled to be held on July 17. The NEET-UG admit card 2022 is expected to be out soon at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG Exam city slips on neet.nta.nic.in have already been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA on June 28, 2022.

NEET UG 2022: How to check

Go to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the NEET UG Admit Card link. Enter your login details as asked. Download and print a copy of your NEET UG admit card.

The all-India medical entrance exam, NEET UG is conducted every year to give admission to candidates into premium colleges for various medical courses.

