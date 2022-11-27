NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling round registration to start tomorrow at mcc.nic.in: Complete schedule, how to apply here

NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling round registration has been started | Photo: PTI

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling registration process tomorrow, November 28. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling round till December 2. Candidates will be able to submit the application fees by 03:00 PM of December 02.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to register

Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “NEET UG 2022 counselling” tab

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it

Enter the required information and register on the portal

Now login and fill up the application form

Upload documents

Pay the registration fee if any and submit the form

Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG 2022 Mop-up Counselling round: Schedule