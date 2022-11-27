Search icon
NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling round registration to start tomorrow at mcc.nic.in: Complete schedule, how to apply here

MCC will begin the NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling round registration from tomorrow (November 28).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling round registration has been started | Photo: PTI

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling registration process tomorrow, November 28. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling round till December 2. Candidates will be able to submit the application fees by 03:00 PM of December 02.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to register

  • Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “NEET UG 2022 counselling” tab
  • The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
  • Enter the required information and register on the portal
  • Now login and fill up the application form
  • Upload documents
  • Pay the registration fee if any and submit the form 
  • Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG 2022 Mop-up Counselling round: Schedule 

  • Registration: 28th November to December 2nd (11:00 AM as per Server Time)
  • Payment: Payment facility will be available till December 2nd (till 03:00 PM ) 
  • Choice Filling: November 29th to December 2nd (till 11:55 PM) 
  • Choice Locking: from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM on December 2nd
  • Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: December 3rd - December 4th
  • Processing of Seat Allotment: December 5th to December 6th
  • Result: December 7th
  • Reporting: December 8th to December 12th
