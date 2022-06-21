NEET UG 2022: Parents join aspirants' call for delay in exam, write to PM Modi

NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: Parents Association penned a letter on Monday (June 20) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to consider postponing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 scheduled for July 17.

In the letter, the association pointed to students' concerns about not getting enough time to prepare for the medical entrance exam as other important exams including boards exam and CUET, JEE and other entrance examinations are also lined up around the same time.

"The main concern is the preparation time as the state counselling concluded a few days ago and board exams are also going on so students are not getting proper time for preparation," said the letter.

The Parents' Association letter also said, "Several other entrance exams are also scheduled during that time so it will be very difficult for students to commute as they will be travelling to other cities to appear for these exams."

In the end, the parents are requesting the PM to take a decision immediately and defer the exam by at least 40-45 days in the interest of lakhs of students.

In a recent update, NTA has acknowledged receiving requests from student representations for the deferment in the examination and confirmed that the examination is still scheduled for the same date.

