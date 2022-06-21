Notice saying NEET UG 2022 exam dates rescheduled is fake, confirms PIB

NEET UG 2022

Notice saying NEET UG 2022 has been rescheduled is fake confirms PIB on Twitter. A notice is being circulated over the internet stating the NEET UG 2022 examination date has been shifted to September 4 from July 7 is fake.

PIB in the tweet wrote, " A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. #PIBFactCheck This notice is #Fake @DG_NTA has not issued any such notice."

A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. PIBFactCheck



This notice is Fake DG_NTA has not issued any such notice pic.twitter.com/tjFRpJWZNy PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 21, 2022

Candidates must note that there has been no confirmation regarding any delay in the NEET UG 2022 examination date and it is still to be held as per scheduled



Although many students have been demanding a delay in the medical entrance exam as it is colliding with the CBSE Board exam as well as other entrance exams leaving students with very little time to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Now Parent's Association has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider deferring the NEET UG 2022 exam date.

