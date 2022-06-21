Search icon
Notice saying NEET UG 2022 exam dates rescheduled is fake, confirms PIB

NEET UG 2022: A notification circulating over the internet stating the medical entrance exam dates have been rescheduled in fake.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Notice saying NEET UG 2022 has been rescheduled is fake confirms PIB on Twitter. A notice is being circulated over the internet stating the NEET UG 2022 examination date has been shifted to September 4 from July 7 is fake. 

PIB in the tweet wrote, " A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. #PIBFactCheck This notice is #Fake @DG_NTA has not issued any such notice."

 

 

Candidates must note that there has been no confirmation regarding any delay in the NEET UG 2022 examination date and it is still to be held as per scheduled 


Although many students have been demanding a delay in the medical entrance exam as it is colliding with the CBSE Board exam as well as other entrance exams leaving students with very little time to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. 

Now Parent's Association has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider deferring the NEET UG 2022 exam date. 

Read: NEET UG 2022: Parents join aspirants' call for delay in exam, write to PM Modi

 

