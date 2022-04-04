Headlines

NEET UG 2022: Fake circular doing rounds online, no official notification so far

The fake notice claims that the application process for NEET UG 2022 will run from April 5 to May 6 with the date of examination as July 12.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

With the official notification of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 set to be released soon, anticipation of interested candidates has been high since April 2. Amid several reports in the last few days saying the notification is expected to release ‘today’, a fake exam schedule has also been circulating online.  

The fake notice claims that the application process for NEET UG 2022 will run from April 5 to May 6 with the date of examination as July 12. This circular is fake as no such official notification has been issued on the official NTA website.

NEET UG 2022 notification was initially expected to be released on April 2, based on an earlier report in a leading daily. The NTA is now expected to release the notification on any given day.

However, another latest report by a leading news outlet claims that the NEET UG 2022 official notification will be released on April 10. The report quotes an NTA official on the expected date of NEET UG 2022 announcement, adding that the same official had earlier said that the applications will open in April and the NEET UG 2022 entrance examination will be conducted in July.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam will be conducted in offline centre-based mode. It will be conducted in the following 13 languages similar to the NEET (UG) 2021: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) entrance exam comprises of 2 Sections for each subject. Section A of 35 questions and Section B of 15 questions, out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

The NTA and the National Medical Commission (NMC) have lifted the upper-age limit eligibility criteria for the NEET UG 2022. With the relaxation, many more are expected to appear for the prestigious entrance exam.

