Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET UG 2022: Expert suggests subject-wise important topics to cover for 100% results

Check out a list of important topics to cover before NEET UG 2022.

Reported By:Kajari Goswami| Edited By: Kajari Goswami |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

NEET UG 2022: Expert suggests subject-wise important topics to cover for 100% results
NEET UG 2022

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 exam has been scheduled to be held on July 17. The NEET-UG 2022 correction window opened on June 14 and it will close on June 16, 2022, at 9 pm. The admit card for the NEET UG exam 2022 is yet to be released. 

The medical entrance exam will be conducted in pen and paper-based format. The NEET-UG exam is a three-and-a-half-hour-long examination consisting of 200 questions. National Academic Director Medical Aakash and BYJU's,  Anurag Tiwari suggested a list of subject-wise important topics to cover while preparing for the NEET UG exam 2022:  

Physics

  • Current Electricity
  • Semiconductor
  • System of Particles and Rotational Motion
  • Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
  • Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
  • Work, Energy and Power
  • Thermodynamics
  • Gravitation
  • Moving Charges and Magnetism
  • Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Botany 

  • Molecular Basis of Inheritance 
  • Reproduction in Organisms and Sexual
  • Reproduction in Flowering Plants 
  • Principle of Inheritance and Variation
  • Cell: The Unit of Life 
  • Biological Classification
  • Morphology of Flowering Plants 
  • Environmental Issues 
  • Cell Cycle and Cell Division
  • Ecosystem

Chemistry 

  • Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
  • Equilibrium 
  • Hydrocarbons
  • Organic Chemistry Some Basis Principles and Techniques 
  • The P block Elements (Group 15-18)
  • Coordination Compounds 
  • Aldehyde Ketone and Carboxylic Acid 
  • Structure of Atom 
  • Electrochemistry 

Zoology 

  • Animal Kingdom 
  • Human Reproduction
  • Biotechnology-Principles and Processes 
  • Evolution 
  • Biomolecules
  • Human Health and Disease
  • Body Fluids and Circulation
  • Structural Organisation in Animal
  • Reproductive Health 
  • Biotechnology and its applications

NTA NEET UG 2022: Language options

NTA will conduct the NEET 2022 exam in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.  

Read: NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Direct link, how to download and more

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.