NEET UG 2022: Expert suggests subject-wise important topics to cover for 100% results

Reported By:| Edited By: Kajari Goswami |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 exam has been scheduled to be held on July 17. The NEET-UG 2022 correction window opened on June 14 and it will close on June 16, 2022, at 9 pm. The admit card for the NEET UG exam 2022 is yet to be released.
The medical entrance exam will be conducted in pen and paper-based format. The NEET-UG exam is a three-and-a-half-hour-long examination consisting of 200 questions. National Academic Director Medical Aakash and BYJU's, Anurag Tiwari suggested a list of subject-wise important topics to cover while preparing for the NEET UG exam 2022:
Physics
- Current Electricity
- Semiconductor
- System of Particles and Rotational Motion
- Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
- Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
- Work, Energy and Power
- Thermodynamics
- Gravitation
- Moving Charges and Magnetism
- Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
Botany
- Molecular Basis of Inheritance
- Reproduction in Organisms and Sexual
- Reproduction in Flowering Plants
- Principle of Inheritance and Variation
- Cell: The Unit of Life
- Biological Classification
- Morphology of Flowering Plants
- Environmental Issues
- Cell Cycle and Cell Division
- Ecosystem
Chemistry
- Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
- Equilibrium
- Hydrocarbons
- Organic Chemistry Some Basis Principles and Techniques
- The P block Elements (Group 15-18)
- Coordination Compounds
- Aldehyde Ketone and Carboxylic Acid
- Structure of Atom
- Electrochemistry
Zoology
- Animal Kingdom
- Human Reproduction
- Biotechnology-Principles and Processes
- Evolution
- Biomolecules
- Human Health and Disease
- Body Fluids and Circulation
- Structural Organisation in Animal
- Reproductive Health
- Biotechnology and its applications
NTA NEET UG 2022: Language options
NTA will conduct the NEET 2022 exam in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
