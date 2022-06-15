NEET UG 2022: Expert suggests subject-wise important topics to cover for 100% results

NEET UG 2022

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 exam has been scheduled to be held on July 17. The NEET-UG 2022 correction window opened on June 14 and it will close on June 16, 2022, at 9 pm. The admit card for the NEET UG exam 2022 is yet to be released.

The medical entrance exam will be conducted in pen and paper-based format. The NEET-UG exam is a three-and-a-half-hour-long examination consisting of 200 questions. National Academic Director Medical Aakash and BYJU's, Anurag Tiwari suggested a list of subject-wise important topics to cover while preparing for the NEET UG exam 2022:

Physics

Current Electricity

Semiconductor

System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Work, Energy and Power

Thermodynamics

Gravitation

Moving Charges and Magnetism

Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Botany

Molecular Basis of Inheritance

Reproduction in Organisms and Sexual

Reproduction in Flowering Plants

Principle of Inheritance and Variation

Cell: The Unit of Life

Biological Classification

Morphology of Flowering Plants

Environmental Issues

Cell Cycle and Cell Division

Ecosystem

Chemistry

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Equilibrium

Hydrocarbons

Organic Chemistry Some Basis Principles and Techniques

The P block Elements (Group 15-18)

Coordination Compounds

Aldehyde Ketone and Carboxylic Acid

Structure of Atom

Electrochemistry

Zoology

Animal Kingdom

Human Reproduction

Biotechnology-Principles and Processes

Evolution

Biomolecules

Human Health and Disease

Body Fluids and Circulation

Structural Organisation in Animal

Reproductive Health

Biotechnology and its applications

NTA NEET UG 2022: Language options

NTA will conduct the NEET 2022 exam in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

