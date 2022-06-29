NEET UG 2022 exam city slips released at neet.nta.nic.in, admit card to be out soon, check direct link

File Photo

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 exam city allotment slips were released today - June 29, 2022, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is expected that NTA will also release the NTA NEET UG 2022 Admit Card soon. Meanwhile, candidates will be able to download their NEET UG 2022 exam city slips online on the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

It is important to note that the exam city slips merely contain the details of the exam city, and venue, among other things and is NOT an Admit card for the NEET UG 2022 Exam. Notably, the NEET UG 2022 Exam has also not been delayed and will be held on July 17, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Exam: Steps to download the exam city slips

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET(UG)-2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your application number and other necessary details.

Step 4: Your NEET UG 2022 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy for future use.

The NEET UG 2022 entrance examination will be held on July 17. The exam will be held in a pen and paper-based format and the NTA NEET 2022 Exam will be conducted in 13 languages such as English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.