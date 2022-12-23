NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Stray vacancy round provisional seat result released at mcc.nic.in

File photo

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) result for NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round declared. Candidates can check the stray vacancy round provisional result on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. To access result, candidates have to log in to their account using their NEET roll number and password.

In the mop-up round of the NEET UG counselling 2022, candidates were allotted seats according to their merit and the choices they made. "It is for the information to all candidates that the provisional result for stray round UG counselling 2022 (MBBS/BDS/BSc Nursing) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 11 am of December 23 through email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the provisional result will be treated as ‘final’," MCC said in a statement.

"The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," it added.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check

Visit the official website— mcc.nic.in

Click on UG Counselling

Click on provisional result for stray vacancy round

View the result and check for any discrepancies

MCC released the revised schedule for UG Counselling on Wednesday as per which, stray vacancy round results have been declared. Candidates can report to allotted institutes from December 24 to 28.

The deadline to apply for MBBS seats in the NEET UG counselling 2022 is December 28. The schedule for the second mop-up round and the stray vacancy round for the BDS and BSc (Nursing) seats will be posted on the MCC website soon, according to the MCC.