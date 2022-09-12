NTA NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule likely soon: List of important documents, how to check, other important details

NTA NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 counselling schedule soon at the official website-- mcc.nic.in. As of now, the counselling schedule release date has not been announced yet.

NEET UG 2022 counselling: List of important documents

NEET hall ticket

NEET rank card

Date of birth certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Class 10, 12 marksheet

Address proof

Character certificate

Migration certificate

Medical Fitness certificate

Passport size photos etc.

The NEET 2022 counselling will be held for 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check

Eligible candidates should go to mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ tab

Then they should click on the relevant notification link

The notification will be opened on the screen in PDF format

Go through the dates mentioned on it.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to apply

Eligible candidates should log in to the official website of MCC on mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, look for and click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' tab

After being redirected to another page, click on the "NEET UG 2022 Counselling" link

Then the candidates will have to log in using the required credentials

In the next step, candidates will have to complete the NEET 2022 counselling choice-filling process

Submit the form and take its printout for future reference.

This year over 18.5 lakh candidates got themselves registered for the undergraduate medical and dental entrance examination. The examination was conducted in pen and paper mode on July 17. The provisional key was released and candidates were given time to raise objections against it.

