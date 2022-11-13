NEET UG 2022 counselling round two allotment result tomorrow: Important dates, how to download, details

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling round two allotment result will be declared tomorrow (November 14) by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process will be able to download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. The registration process will be started by MCC for NEET PG counselling 2022 for the third round on November 23.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important dates

Choice Filling: Choice Filling Upto 4:55 pm of November 13 as per Server Time

Choice Locking: Choice Locking from 03:00 pm of November 13 to 5:00 pm on November 13 as per Server Time

Declartion of Provisional Result: November 14

Commencement of Reporting: November 15

NEET UG 2022 counselling round two allotment: How to download