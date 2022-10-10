Search icon
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration to begin on October 11 at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

Candidates will be required to submit their official NEET UG Documents such as NEET UG Admit Card, NEET UG scorecard and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

File photo

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). As per the schedule released, NEET UG Counselling 2022 will begin on October 11, 2022. Candidates can register themselves from October 11 on the official website mcc.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) result on September 07, 2022.  

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps to apply
Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in
Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.
The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
Enter the required information and register on the portal.
Now login and fill up the application form.
Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking.
Seat allotment result announcement.
Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College.
Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling – Round 1 important dates
Registrations begin: October 11, 2022.
Last date to apply: October 17, 2022 till 11 AM, Payment available till 3 PM.
Choice filling begins: October 14, 2022.
Last date for Choice filling and locking: October 18, 2022. Choice locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM.
Verification of internal candidates: October 17 to 18, 2022.
Processing of Seat Allotment: October 19 to 20, 2022.
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: October 21, 2022.
Reporting: October 23 to 28, 2022.

