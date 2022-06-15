NEET UG 2022: Correction window open till this date, other details

The correction window for NEET UG 2022 application form is currently active

NTA NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Under Graduate, UG 2022. The NEET UG 2022 correction window opened on June 14 and it will close on June 16, 2022, at 9 pm. Candidates who want to make any changes to the NEET UG application form can do it through the official site of NTA NEET-- neet.nta.nic.in.

In an official notice, NTA said that the facility has been available only after requests from students and will not be offered again. “in receipt of various representations from the candidates to provide the facility for correction/change of category in the online application form…it has been decided to provide another opportunity to the candidates to correct/change their Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2022,"

NEET UG 2022: How to make changes

Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in

Login to the account with credentials

Once done, make changes to the application form

Click on submit and make the payment of the fees

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.

