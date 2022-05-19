NEET UG 2022: Aspirants write to NTA urging to delay medical entrance exam beyond July 17

(Image Source: File Photo)

Postpone NEET UG 2022: Over 10,000 MBBS aspirants on Wednesday in a letter urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the NEET UG medical entrance exam. The reason they cited for their demand is that the exam date is too close to other competitive exams.

As of now the NEET UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 this year. The medical aspirants in their letter to the NTA wrote that the exam dates have been announced despite the counselling for last year's exam remain unfinished. NTA had announced on April 6 that NEET 2022 will be conducted on July 17, 2022.

Read | NEET UG 2022 registration: NTA extends last date to apply for medical entrance exam, know how to apply

Students have expressed their concern that many this year could not calculate their percentage of getting a seat due to the changed reservation policy in NEET 2021 counselling. "Also, CUET is scheduled for 1st and 2nd weeks of July and JEE mains second attempt is scheduled from July 21, 2022. In between NEET on July 17 will be a great burden for students," the letter read.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam last year was initially scheduled for August 1 but was postponed to September 12 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand to postpone NEET UG 2022 comes at a time when the Supreme Court, a few days back dismissed petitions seeking postponement of NEET PG 2022.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court had said that any change to the May 21 date will create chaos and uncertainty and deficiency of doctors in hospitals. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2022 on the exam date, in pen and paper mode.