NEET UG 2022 aspirants urge NTA to postpone medical exam, trend #NEETUGdelay on Twitter

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). Medical aspirants across the country are now demanding NTA to postpone the examination.

The NTA had earlier scheduled the NEET UG 2022 to take place in offline mode on July 17. Candidates who aspire to give the medical exam are now demanding the authorities to delay the NEET UG 2022 by claiming that there is less gap between the second session of the JEE Main and the NEET UG 2022.

Students have now taken to Twitter to urge the NTA to postpone the NEET exam 2022. Raising concerns about the medical exam’s official date, a student tweeted, “For many students it is the last chance to appear for the exam. This one decision can ruin so many student’s future. Requested to give time for preparation.”

Another student who shared similar issues said, “We know that you want to make the exam dates the same as before but this method is wrong, due to which the students have come under pressure. Delay in counseling was not our fault.”

A Twitter account, named 'Indian doctor' shared a meme to speak about the NEET UG 2022 exam. Here’s what the meme said

Several students speaking against the authorities for scheduling the examination on July 17 said that last year the JEE Mains 1st attempt was conducted on February 202 and this year it will be held in June end. After that, the NEET UG 2022 exam will take place on July 17. This means that JEE aspirants got a total of 16 months to prepare for their exam while the NEET UG aspirants got just nine months.

Notably, the online correction window for NEET UG 2022 will remain open till 9 pm on May 27. All aspirants can edit their applications at neet.nta.nic.in. and make changes in the NEET UG 2022 registration form too.