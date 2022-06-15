NEET UG 2022: Application correction window open now, check steps to edit form, official notice

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 yesterday - June 14, 2022. The application correction window will be open till June 16, 2022. (tomorrow) at 9 pm. Students will have to log in through the official website neet.nta.nic.in to make changes to their application form.

The official notice reads, "The candidates, who had not been able to mention their actual Category correctly while filling up the Online Application Form, by mistake or due to non-availability of Category Certificate, may avail the opportunity as mentioned above, to mention their actual Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2022 and also upload the scanned copy of the Certificate."

NEET UG 2022: Steps to edit Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Correction for NEET UG 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password and log in.

Step 4: Make the necessary changes and submit the form.

Step 5: Download the NEET UG 2022 Application form and take a printout for future use.

NEET UG 2022: Edit the Application form link

Notably, the NEET UG 2022 entrance examination will be held on July 17. The exam will be held in a pen and paper-based format and the NTA NEET 2022 Exam will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For more information related to NEET UG – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.