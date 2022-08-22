NEET UG 2022 Answer Key to be released THIS week at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to download

File photo

NTA NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 soon. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 answer keys are likely to be released this week. However, NTA has not announced any official date for the declaration of the answer key yet. NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Result 2022 is expected to be declared in the third week of August. NTA will also release the OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 95 percent candidates appeared for the exam.

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates will be able to challenge the responses by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'NEET 2022 Answer Key' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details, as required.

Step 4: Your NEET UG answer key will now be displayed on your screen.