NEET UG 2022 answer key to be released by August 30 at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

NEET UG 2022 result, answer key and OMR sheets will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the answer key and result for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 anytime soon. NTA will upload the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET (UG) 2022 on its website by August 30.

The NEET-UG result will be announced by September 7, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. NEET UG 2022 result, answer key and OMR sheets will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. 

The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 95 percent candidates appeared for the exam.

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates will be able to challenge the responses by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

  • Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link 'NEET 2022 Answer Key' on the homepage. 
  • Step 3: Enter your login details, as required.
  • Step 4: Your NEET UG answer key will now be displayed on your screen.

NTA NEET UG 2022 result: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 result’ link available on the homepage 
  • On the new page, enter your credentials and submit information
  • Check your NEET UG 2022 result on the screen.
