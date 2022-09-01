NEET UG 2022 Answer Key objection window to close TOMORROW, check steps to challenge

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the provisional answer keys, recorded responses, and scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets of NEET UG 2022 on the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.

All the candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 Exam on July 17, 2022, can raise objections to the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key till tomorrow, September 2, 2022, at 11:50 pm.

In an official notice, NTA said, "The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 02 September 2022 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode."

According to the official information bulletin issued by NTA for the NEET UG 2022 Exam, "Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice."

NEET UG 2022 Results will be declared on September 7, 2022, after considering students' objections.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to challenge the answer key released by NTA

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply for Answer Key Challenge (S)' link

Step 3: Select the Test Booklet Code and enter your application number, DOB, security pin, and other details.

Step 4: Now, you see the Questions are in sequential order:- NEET (UG) – 2022 50+50+50+50 Questions Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoology

Step 5: The number that is Question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most suitable Answer Key to be used by the NTA.

Step 6: If you want to challenge the option, click the check box.

Step 7: Upload the supporting documents. Select ‘Choose File’ and upload. (all documents in one PDF file)

Step 8: 'Save your Claim' after selecting your desired option for Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoology for NEET UG 2022.

Step 9: Now, a screen will open showing your challenges. Again, click on 'Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’.

Step 10: Select the Mode of Payment and pay Rs 200 for each challenged question through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

Step 11: After payment is successful, download and take a printout of the Answer Key challenge receipt.