NEET UG 2022 answer key expected shortly at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to download

NEET UG 2022: NTA will shortly release the official answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET UG 2022).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 shortly. NTA is expected to upload the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET (UG) 2022 on its website today (August 30).

The NEET-UG result will be announced by September 7, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. NEET UG 2022 result, answer key and OMR sheets will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. 

The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 95 percent candidates appeared for the exam.

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates will be able to challenge the responses by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 per cent of all India quota and 85 per cent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on mcc.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link 'NEET 2022 Answer Key' on the homepage. 
Step 3: Enter your login details, as required.
Step 4: Your NEET UG answer key will now be displayed on your screen.
 

