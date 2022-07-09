NEET UG 2022 admit card soon, know past-year trends on hall ticket release date

With lakhs of aspirants preparing for the medical entrance exam, the date of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 is drawing ever nearer. As per the latest reports, the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 will be released soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
However, there has been no official update on the date of the NEET UG Admit Card release, it is expected to be uploaded latest by tomorrow, July 10. The NEET-UG entrance exam will be conducted by NTA on July 17.
NEET 2022 Admit Card Release Date - Past Year’s Trends
Last year, NEET UG admit card was released 6 days before the exam, whereas, NEET UG admit card in 2020 was released 15 days prior to the exam. Here are the previous year's trends of NEET admit card release dates:
NEET UG 2021
Exam date: September 12
NEET admit card release date: September 6, 2021
NEET UG 2020
Exam date: September 13
NEET admit card release date: August 26, 2020
NEET UG 2019
Exam date: May 5, 2019
NEET admit card release date: April 15, 2019
NEET UG 2018
Exam date: May 6, 2018
NEET admit card release date: April 17, 2018
Once released, the Admit Card will be available for NEET-UG 2022 aspirants on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Check important details about the exam, starting with steps to download the admit card below:
How to download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card:
