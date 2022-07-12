NEET UG 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at neet.nta.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card today - July 12, 2022. Once release, candidates can download their NEET UG 2022 Admit Card via the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in. Notably, NEET is scheduled to be held offline on July 17, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm. Around 18 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 exam will be conducted across 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official NEET UG website neet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Once Admit Card download link will be active, find it in the notice section

Step 3: Click on the link and submit your credentials

Step 4: Download and save the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for future use.

NEET UG 2022: Marking scheme

For every correct answer in NEET UG 2022 exam, candidates will get four marks and, for a wrong answer, candidates will get three marks. Unanswered questions will have zero marks.

The NEET UG 2022 exam will comprise four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes).