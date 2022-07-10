NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in

File photo

With lakhs of aspirants preparing for the medical entrance exam, the date of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 is drawing ever nearer. As per the latest reports, the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 will be released today (July 10) on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. However, there has been no official update on the date of the NEET UG Admit Card release.

The NEET-UG entrance exam will be conducted by NTA on July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Around 18 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG 2022.

Once released, the Admit Card will be available for NEET-UG 2022 aspirants on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG) exam will be conducted across 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

How to download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card:

Log on to the official NEET UG website neet.nta.ac.in

Once Admit Card download link will be active, find it in the notice section

Go to the link and submit your credentials

Download and save the admit card

Take a printout

NEET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

For every correct answer in NEET-UG 2022 candidates will get four marks and, for a wrong answer, candidates will get three marks. Unanswered questions will have zero marks.

NEET UG 2022: Paper Pattern

The NEET-UG 2022 exam will comprise four subjects; Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes).