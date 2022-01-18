NEET UG 2021 state counselling schedule released on mcc.nic.in- Check important dates here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently released the detailed state counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the dates on mcc.nic.in.

According to the NEET UG 2021 counselling schedule on the MCC website, the 1st round of state counselling will begin on January 27 and will be concluded on January 31, 2022, while the last date of joining remains till February 7, 2022.

The official notification also states that the counselling process under All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central Universities/ Institutes/ ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/ AFMS to be conducted by MCC of DGHS registration will begin on January 19 and will end on January 28, 2022.

According to the notice issued by MCC, the second round of the state counselling registration process will begin on February 15 and will end on February 18, 2022, while the last date of joining for the same is February 24, 2022.

Check the full NEET-UG 2021 state counselling schedule HERE

The registrations for the mop-up round will commence on March 7 and will be concluded on March 10, 2022. For the state counselling of NEET-UG 2021, the last date of joining is March 15. Online stray vacancy round will be conducted on March 16 and the last date of joining is March 20, 2022.